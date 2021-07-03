Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $75,000 in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $5,065,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,130,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IG Acquisition by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. 55.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IGAC opened at $9.78 on Friday. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.78.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

