Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New $81,000 Investment in Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Goldenbridge Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ GBRGU opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.44. Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Goldenbridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldenbridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.