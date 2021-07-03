Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes $29,000 Position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,480,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $2,468,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $446,000.

FRWAU opened at $9.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

