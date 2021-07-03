Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of PANDY stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $34.27. 3,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,626. Pandora A/S has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $35.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.43.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $729.35 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DNB Markets upgraded Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. HSBC upgraded Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

