Parker-Hannifin’s (PH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $364.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $333.08.

NYSE:PH opened at $308.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $306.78. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $174.07 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $1,249,629.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,321.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $794,592,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,188,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,853,000 after purchasing an additional 479,090 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,384,000 after purchasing an additional 461,213 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,656,000. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,944,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

