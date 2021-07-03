Patientory Trading Up 26% This Week (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last week, Patientory has traded 26% higher against the US dollar. Patientory has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $4,827.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patientory coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00053715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $259.52 or 0.00746255 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 373.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

