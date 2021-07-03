PAXEX (PAXEX) Trading Down 30.1% This Week

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $6,096.40 and approximately $34.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAXEX has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.05 or 0.01078217 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX (PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

PAXEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

