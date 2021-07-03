Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 236,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,344 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $23,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $108.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.00. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.96 and a fifty-two week high of $109.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Insiders have sold a total of 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

