PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Up to $15.30

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.30, but opened at $15.80. PBF Energy shares last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 3,771 shares trading hands.

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.92.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in PBF Energy by 13.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 122,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 494.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 257,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 214,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,424,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.