PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Up to $15.30

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.30, but opened at $15.80. PBF Energy shares last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 3,771 shares trading hands.
PBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.91.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.92.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in PBF Energy by 13.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 122,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 494.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 257,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 214,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,424,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)
PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.
Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.