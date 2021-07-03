PEAKDEFI One Day Volume Reaches $417,326.00 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $66.99 million and $417,326.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00053813 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.63 or 0.00761285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00080891 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 687,613,136 coins and its circulating supply is 230,203,752 coins. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.