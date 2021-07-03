Peculium Achieves Market Cap of $11.10 Million (PCL)

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One Peculium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peculium has a market cap of $11.10 million and $118,847.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Peculium has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00053661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00017956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.39 or 0.00753522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00080850 BTC.

Peculium Coin Profile

Peculium (CRYPTO:PCL) is a coin. Peculium’s total supply is 2,206,029,269 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,325,377 coins. Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peculium’s official message board is medium.com/@Peculium . Peculium’s official website is peculium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peculim is a savings platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain, Automated Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AML-AI) to forecast the cryptocurrency market movements and provide products with varying degrees of autonomy over the cryptocurrencies management. The platform will feature risk management algorithms and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Peculium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peculium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peculium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peculium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

