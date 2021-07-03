Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Receives $14.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of PVAC stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Penn Virginia has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The firm has a market cap of $967.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%. The firm had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Penn Virginia by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Penn Virginia by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Penn Virginia by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Penn Virginia by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

