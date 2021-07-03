PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $13.24. The company has a market cap of $509.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.03.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 79.52%. The business had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 64,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 138,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

