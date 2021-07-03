Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.49. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 896,955 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.27.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Ioannou sold 13,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $43,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Joseph F. Coradino sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $838,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 317,840 shares of company stock valued at $969,225 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 35,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 17,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PEI)

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

