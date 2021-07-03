Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Roth Capital

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Perion Network from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perion Network presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.57.
Shares of PERI opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $685.16 million, a PE ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.06.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Perion Network by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Perion Network by 135.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Perion Network by 2,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.
Perion Network Company Profile
Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.
