Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Roth Capital

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Perion Network from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perion Network presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Shares of PERI opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $685.16 million, a PE ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $89.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Perion Network by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Perion Network by 135.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Perion Network by 2,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

