Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Update

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
PPIH traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Perma-Pipe International has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $8.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.71.
Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%.
Perma-Pipe International Company Profile
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.
