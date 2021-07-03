Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Update

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PPIH traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Perma-Pipe International has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $8.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.71.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Perma-Pipe International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 38.5% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 20.5% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 117,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 34.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 195,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

