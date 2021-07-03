Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €150.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €191.00 ($224.71) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €189.42 ($222.84).

EPA RI opened at €185.35 ($218.06) on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a one year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €178.45.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

