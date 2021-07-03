Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €185.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €157.00 ($184.71) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €191.00 ($224.71) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €189.42 ($222.84).

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at €185.35 ($218.06) on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($160.29). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €178.45.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

