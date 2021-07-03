Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Down 36.0% in June

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PSMMY traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.95. 3,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,163. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.34. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of $57.90 and a fifty-two week high of $95.50.

PSMMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Simmons downgraded Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Persimmon to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

