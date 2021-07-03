PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Short Interest Update

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the May 31st total of 6,400,000 shares. Currently, 23.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 755,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of PETS traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,853. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.52. PetMed Express has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $654.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.58.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PetMed Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in PetMed Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PetMed Express by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,847,000 after acquiring an additional 412,932 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PetMed Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PetMed Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

