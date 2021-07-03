PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Short Interest Update

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,500 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the May 31st total of 354,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on PTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC raised PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PetroChina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTR. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PetroChina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of PetroChina by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of PetroChina by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 44,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PetroChina by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,927,000. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetroChina stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.51. 262,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,323. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. PetroChina has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.16.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.12 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 3.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PetroChina will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

