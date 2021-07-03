Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on POFCY. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale raised Petrofac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POFCY opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $532.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Petrofac has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90.

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

