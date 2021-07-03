Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,222,500 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the May 31st total of 1,412,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,183,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of PQEFF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,419,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.20. Petroteq Energy has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.10.
About Petroteq Energy
Recommended Story: Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Petroteq Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroteq Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.