Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,222,500 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the May 31st total of 1,412,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,183,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PQEFF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,419,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.20. Petroteq Energy has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.10.

Get Petroteq Energy alerts:

About Petroteq Energy

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and oil extraction operations in the United States. The company mines and extracts oil from tar sands. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 2,541.76 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 1,229.82 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 833.03 and 478.91 acres, respectively, held under the State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Petroteq Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroteq Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.