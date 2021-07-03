Phala.Network Reaches Market Cap of $96.00 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar. One Phala.Network coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Phala.Network has a total market cap of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00053283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00017921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $254.99 or 0.00739833 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Phala.Network Coin Profile

Phala.Network (PHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

