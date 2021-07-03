Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.24

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and traded as high as $1.31. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 3,600 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 8.16.

About Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV)

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm. It provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

