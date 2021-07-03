PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Short Interest Down 27.7% in June

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the May 31st total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,889,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PharmaCyte Biotech stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,595,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,417,470. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. PharmaCyte Biotech has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.

Get PharmaCyte Biotech alerts:

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable non-metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.