Phoenixcoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $162.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $920,548.42 and $162.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,521.13 or 1.00007409 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00034094 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.85 or 0.01085938 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.21 or 0.00417784 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00008051 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.97 or 0.00402583 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006032 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00011384 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004977 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,365,762 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.