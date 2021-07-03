PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) 24-Hour Volume Tops $113,951.00

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market cap of $7.10 million and approximately $113,951.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00052736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $251.99 or 0.00729181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,605.43 or 0.07539395 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Profile

DOUGH is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 79,322,963 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

