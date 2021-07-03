PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.
Shares of PCN stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
