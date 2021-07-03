PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Shares of PCN stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

