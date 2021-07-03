PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Declares $0.07 Dividend

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

NYSE:PGP opened at $11.19 on Friday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $11.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.05.

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

