Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.09 Billion

Brokerages predict that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) will announce sales of $4.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.29 billion. Pinduoduo reported sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year sales of $18.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $19.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $26.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.17 billion to $35.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%.

PDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Pinduoduo stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,586,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,317,778. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $69.89 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.65 billion, a PE ratio of -161.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

