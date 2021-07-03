Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $83.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pinterest is benefiting from user base expansion boosted by coronavirus-led social distancing norms. Availability of features like Today and Shop tab for Pinners are key catalysts. Also, enhanced product offerings, new conversion insights, wider Pinner and advertiser base, simplified ad systems through Verified Merchant Program and Pinterest Partners Program for small businesses and improved advertisers’ ability to measure the effectiveness of their ad spend are expected to aid advertising revenues in the near term. Growing Gen Z and millennial user base is a major growth driver in the long haul. Partnership with Shopify is helping smaller merchants to get on Pinterest. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, growing expenses to expand domestically and internationally will weigh on profits in the near term.”

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.45.

Pinterest stock opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1,321.83 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.89. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $5,996,006.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,006.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $161,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 919,440 shares of company stock valued at $64,920,209. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 867.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 47,866 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,891,000 after acquiring an additional 54,701 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinterest (PINS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.