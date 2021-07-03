Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Capital Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

CBNK stock opened at $20.26 on Thursday. Capital Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $278.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.64.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBNK. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the first quarter worth $2,196,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 54.4% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 304,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 107,459 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,346,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 58,777 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 66.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 57,853 shares during the period. 26.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director James F. Whalen sold 98,000 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $2,157,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,061.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $66,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,976,504. Corporate insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

