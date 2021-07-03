Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for First Financial Bancorp. in a report released on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.22. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.18 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 8.09%. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the first quarter worth about $95,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $846,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,014,461.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,206 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.09%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

