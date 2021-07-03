Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of City in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.84.

Get City alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

CHCO opened at $75.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.65. City has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $88.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.44.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. City had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 11.47%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. City’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $166,821.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,946 shares in the company, valued at $788,220.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $120,414.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,439.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,551 shares of company stock valued at $515,073. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of City during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of City by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Grace Capital boosted its holdings in shares of City by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of City by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.