Piper Sandler Increases AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $220.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.10% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AVB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.29.

AVB opened at $211.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.14. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $216.64.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

