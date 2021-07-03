Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TCBI. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.85.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $64.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.68. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $25.37 and a 12-month high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,815.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

