Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Community Banks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.81 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Community Banks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.28. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.68.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $176.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 289.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Community Banks news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.