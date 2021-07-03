Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Polymetal International plc is a metal producer primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. It principally explores for gold and silver. Polymetal International plc is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, the Russia Federation. “

Get Polymetal International alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

AUCOY stock opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.28. Polymetal International has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $28.05.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Polymetal International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polymetal International (AUCOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.