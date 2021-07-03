Populous Trading Up 71.4% Over Last 7 Days (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One Populous coin can now be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00005661 BTC on popular exchanges. Populous has a market capitalization of $104.17 million and $2.72 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Populous has traded up 71.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00053661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00017956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.39 or 0.00753522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00080850 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous (PPT) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

