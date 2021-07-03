Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Portland General Electric from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE:POR opened at $46.28 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.84.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $74,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,540,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after buying an additional 106,463 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

