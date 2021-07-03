Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) & Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Critical Survey

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) and Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and Vaxcyte’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poseida Therapeutics N/A N/A -$129.77 million ($3.61) -2.43 Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$89.22 million ($3.02) -7.55

Vaxcyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Poseida Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Vaxcyte shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Vaxcyte shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and Vaxcyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poseida Therapeutics N/A -96.07% -41.70% Vaxcyte N/A -23.46% -20.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Poseida Therapeutics and Vaxcyte, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vaxcyte 0 0 4 0 3.00

Poseida Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 241.30%. Vaxcyte has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.62%. Given Poseida Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Poseida Therapeutics is more favorable than Vaxcyte.

Summary

Vaxcyte beats Poseida Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC. It is also developing P-OTC-101, a liver-directed gene therapy for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase; and P-MMUT-101, a liver-directed gene therapy for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia. In addition, the company is developing a portfolio of allogeneic dual CAR product candidates. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc., a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

