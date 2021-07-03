Poste Italiane SpA (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Short Interest Up 33.9% in June

Poste Italiane SpA (OTCMKTS:PITAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,737,400 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the May 31st total of 2,790,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37,374.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PITAF opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.01. Poste Italiane has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $13.64.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Poste Italiane in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Poste Italiane SpA provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments, Mobile and Digital; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers letter post, express delivery, logistics, parcels, and philately services.

