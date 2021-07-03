PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,200 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the May 31st total of 386,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 326.9 days.

PCELF stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.89. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 865. PowerCell Sweden AB has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.16.

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) develops and produces fuel cells and fuel cell systems for automotive, marine, and stationary applications in Sweden and internationally. It offers PowerCell S2 based solutions that comprise PowerCell MS-30, a fuel cell system for battery-operated electric vehicles; PowerCell PS-5, a fuel cell system that is used for electricity generation, as well as an auxiliary power generator for telecom, traffic, building, and household applications; and PowerCell S2 fuel cell stack.

