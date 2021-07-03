PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,200 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the May 31st total of 386,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 326.9 days.
PCELF stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.89. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 865. PowerCell Sweden AB has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.16.
PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) Company Profile
