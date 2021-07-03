Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Short Interest Update

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 95.6% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PROBF opened at $1.40 on Friday. Probe Metals has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39.

Probe Metals Company Profile

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 43,638 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

