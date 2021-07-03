Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Receives $4.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PROG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progenity by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Progenity by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Progenity during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progenity during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Progenity during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37. Progenity has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progenity will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

