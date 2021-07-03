Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.810-$0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $129 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.05 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.460-$3.500 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $47.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.26. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 26.12%.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

