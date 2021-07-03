ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Short Interest Update

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the May 31st total of 2,480,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 935,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $344,458.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,685.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $354,180.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,109. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ProPetro by 3,814.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 98.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ProPetro stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.48. 820,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,506. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $970.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProPetro will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

