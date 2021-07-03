Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protara Therapeutics Inc. is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for rare and specialty diseases. The company’s portfolio includes, TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. Protara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Protara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TARA opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.94. Protara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $36.69.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.51). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Martin Sebastian Olivo acquired 9,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $99,919.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,041. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 26,318 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 89,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

