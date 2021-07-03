Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to post sales of $3.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $6.00 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year sales of $5.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $10.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $59.32 million, with estimates ranging from $2.47 million to $113.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRVB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of Provention Bio stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,909,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93. Provention Bio has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $20.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 187,153 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $926,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

